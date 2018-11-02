He said he would kill her and her family: Hampton teen speaks out about being cyber stalked

HAMPTON, Va. – One teen is speaking out after experiencing death threats and threats to kidnap her online.

Skyeler Seals was just 14 years old when a 21-year-old man made contact with her online.

When she tried to cut the relationship off, things escalated.

“I would go to sleep and I would get 100 missed calls, 45 text messages,” said Seals.

He left threatening voicemails. “You wake up and you see, ‘I’m going to kill you. I’m going to come take you from your family,” said Seals.

Seals says she was cyber stalked for four years. She said her stalker would even call her high school, pretending to be her parents to find out where she was.

“He was very aggressive. He was very demanding, very controlling,” said Seals.

News 3 looked at this problem and what people need to know.

“I have seen an increase in these cases but we have to remember that a lot of these cases go unreported,” said former detective and Tidewater Community College Department Head Richard James

Seals said the effects were devastating. “It was a scary thing for everybody. My dad sold the house that we are living in. Everything just kind of broke apart. I left Hampton because of it. I didn’t want to be in the city. I didn’t want to go to school. I tried everything not to go to school because I knew when I was there he knew I was there.”

