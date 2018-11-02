Get a FREE reusable red cup from Starbucks Friday!

Halloween has past and holiday decor is already appearing in stores everywhere.

Friday you have a chance to get the spirit going on your own with your favorite holiday Starbucks drink!

Starbucks is offering their limited-edition red reusable cups for FREE when you order any holiday drink on Friday.

Holiday drinks include the Peppermint Mocha which is back for a 16th year along with the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte and the Eggnog Latte.

All drinks are available hot, iced and Frappuccino blended. The deal is available at participating stores while supplies last, the company said.

You can also purchase four new red and green holiday cup designs that the company rolled out this season.