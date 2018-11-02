× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers and possible severe storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm and wet end to the work week… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with on and off showers as a cold front moves in. Rain will be scattered through the day, but rain chances will increase tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible, with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will remain warm, in the mid to upper 70s. It will still be windy with south winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Rain will linger into early Saturday morning but most of the weekend will be dry. Rain will move out by mid-morning and clouds will clear out through midday. Cooler air will move in behind the cold front, so we will only warm into the mid 60s on Saturday. Expect sunshine and low 60s on Sunday, with clouds building in Sunday night.

Rain will return for early next week. A stationary front will stall out along the Mid-Atlantic coast, locking in clouds and showers for the first half of the week. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s and 70s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (60%), Warm, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 10-15G25

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 2nd

1966 F3 Tornado; Richmond Co, F2 Tornado: Nottoway Co, Brunswick Co

2007 Tropical Storm/Hurricane Noel moves up the east coast

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

