× First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms move out early Saturday

Scattered showers and storms overnight as a cold front moves through. Some storms could be strong to severe. The biggest threat will be high winds. An isolated tornado or flooding is not out of the question. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s. It will be windy with winds out of the southwest 10-15 mph, with a few higher gusts.

Rain will move out for the weekend and high pressure will build in. Just keeping a 30 percent chance for a lingering shower Saturday morning. The rest of the day is looking dry. Much cooler and drier air will move in with highs in the low 60s. It will still be breezy with winds out of the west/northwest at 10-15 mph, with a few higher gusts. Temperatures will fall to near 50 overnight.

Clear to partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Expect nice and dry weather with highs in the low 60s.

Rain will return to start the work week. Expect overcast skies with rain chances Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will start trending a bit warmer as well. Highs Monday in the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday. Partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with highs near 70. Shower chances return for Thursday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.