× First Warning Forecast: Rain And Storms Tonight

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are tracking a cold front that will bring us on and off showers throughout the day and overnight. Our next strong line of storms will move in around 11:00 pm tonight with the chance for severe storms. High wind and flooding will be the highest risk with this line and a moderate risk of a tornado to form. We are expecting anywhere from .5″ inches of rain to 1.5″. Temperatures will at least be warm in the mid 70s once again. Wind will be from the south at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts.

Rain will linger into early Saturday morning but most of the weekend will be dry. Rain will move out by mid-morning and clouds will clear out through midday. Cooler air will move in behind the cold front, so we will only warm into the mid 60s on Saturday. Expect sunshine and low 60s on Sunday, with clouds building in Sunday night.

Rain will return for early next week. A stationary front will stall out along the Mid-Atlantic coast, locking in clouds and showers for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Temperatures will also warm back in to the 70s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (60%), Warm, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: S 10-15G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 10-15G25

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 2nd

1966 F3 Tornado; Richmond Co, F2 Tornado: Nottoway Co, Brunswick Co

2007 Tropical Storm/Hurricane Noel moves up the east coast

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

