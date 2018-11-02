Dryer fire displaces one person from Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – One adult is displaced after a Friday afternoon fire damaged their home on Colonial Way.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 12:29 p.m.for a reported dryer fire. When they arrived, they found a two-story, mid-row townhouse with heavy smoke coming from its back.

Crews entered the home and extinguished the fire, which began in the kitchen, before it spread to other areas of the home. The fire was brought under control at 12:38 p.m. and fully extinguished at 12:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The home’s occupant is making lodging accommodations because of smoke damage to the home.