DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW new episode, Monday 11/5 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Dancing Queen” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

LONG LIVE THE CORGI — When the Legends discover a fugitive is hiding in 1970’s London, they realize he is part of a gang that is targeting the British Monarchy. Trying to stop the gang, they realize someone from the Legends must infiltrate them. Surprising everyone, Ray (Brandon Routh) is the one to gain their trust after he is put through a series of tests with help from Sara (Caity Lotz) and Rory (Dominic Purcell). Meanwhile, Gary (guest star Adam Tsekhman) shows Nate (Nick Zano) the ropes at the Time Bureau, but it turns out to be anything other than an ordinary day at the office. Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Matt Ryan and Jes Macallan also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by James Eagan & Morgan Faust (#403). Original airdate 11/5/2018.