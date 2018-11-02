Charges for Oceanfront July 4th shooting dismissed after key witnesses dies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The charges against Sherwin Tann were nolle prossed in Virginia Beach General Court.

According to court officials, the charges were malicious wounding, use firearm in felony 1st offense, distribution of marijuana and concealing of a firearm.

The shooting that happened in the early morning hours of July Fourth left two people shot, one which was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Officials say the charges against the 21-year-old were nolle prossed because an eyewitness for the prosecution had passed away. Officials added that they are evaluating whether to bring charges back against Tann.

