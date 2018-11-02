Boba Craze: how boba tea got into the hands & hearts of Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Scoop in the boba, pour the tea, pop in the straw. Boba tea is a global drink skyrocketing in popularity. Now, it’s in the hearts and hands of people in Hampton Roads with a cult craze.

“It was the best thing I ever had in my whole life!” said Denzel Deleon, who gets boba tea at least five days a week.

Deepal Patel originally tried the drink in Richmond when visiting friends. She said, “I loved it, so I was really excited when the opened one here.”

On a Sunday afternoon, a line starts snaking inside Kung Fu Tea in Virginia Beach. The line is made up of devoted regulars including Jannine Riordan who goes with her husband and young son.

“Once a week at least. Before, when it first started, we used to come at least three times,” said Riordan.

Also in line were first-timers including Natasha Keyser, who was in time visiting family.

“Never really knew exactly what it was until today.”

So what is boba tea? Is it the same as boba tea? How did its popularity grow so quickly in Hampton Roads?

