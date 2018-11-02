Actor Alec Baldwin arrested for fight over parking spot, according to TMZ

NEW YORK – Actor Alec Baldwin was arrested in New York City Friday after a fight over a parking spot, according to TMZ.

TMZ said that the actor, known for his work in movies like the “Mission: Impossible” series and a recurring role as President Donald Trump on sketch series “Saturday Night Live,” reportedly got into an argument with another man after he stole a parking spot Baldwin meant to take.

An argument ensued, and TMZ reports Baldwin then punched the other man.

The incident occurred near 10th Street and 5th Avenue in Manhattan, which is the area Baldwin lives in.

This is a developing story.