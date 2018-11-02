757 Showdown: Bishop Sullivan wins international clash over Clarkson North 42-28

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Clarkson North trekked 660 miles from Ontario, Canada, to Virginia Beach and battled Bishop Sullivan.

The Crusaders were too much in the fourth quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points to close the game, including Michael Martinez's 75-yard touchdown run that sealed the game in the closing minutes.

Martinez scored two rushing touchdowns, while VJ Johnson scored two receiving touchdowns thrown by quarterback Colt Minson.

Bishop Sullivan improves to 4-and-3 on the season, with their finale against West Toronto Prep next Saturday.