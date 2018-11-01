Women speak out after being violated by medical professionals in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three recent cases in the Virginia Beach courts highlight a problem with women being victimized by the professionals they trusted.

In all three cases the women believed they were seeing medical professionals, but said they left the appointment feeling sexually violated.

“My third appointment is when he got inappropriate, touching me,” said one victim, Leslie Snead.

Officials with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said there are common denominators in all three cases.

“All three people were in a vulnerable state, they were lying down but the perpetrator standing over top of them,” said Adam Lantz, the Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in Virginia Beach. “In each instance, you had a victim who was seeking legitimate medical assistance and instead they got something else. Something they didn’t ask for.”

Back in 2016 Snead had an appointment with a chiropractor on her birthday. She found Jerry Hedrick through her insurance and said she froze on the exam table when the assault happened.

“I have to deal with this every day,” said Snead. Snead said she walked out of the office, called her best friend and said she thought she had been molested by her doctor.

Hedrick served three months in jail and got his chiropractor license revoked. Court documents reveal there were complaints from 7 different female patients.

They revoked his license stating that he had unprofessional and inappropriate interactions with the seven different women.

In two other separate cases in Virginia Beach Christopher Orlina and Cesar Dotel were both accused of touching women inappropriately in Virginia Beach.

Orlina is a licensed massaged therapist. He had a trial by judge and will be sentenced in January for object sexual penetration

Court officials said Dotel allegedly took out a Groupon pretending to be licensed massage therapist. He was charged with object sexual penetration and the jury recommended he serve five years.

His formal sentencing is scheduled for December 17.

These are three different cases with several similarities.

“I think the hardest part of these cases is asking the victim to be able to tell their story knowing that going to bring up feelings of fear and dread,” said Lantz.

He said he knows it is difficult for these women to repeat their story over and over.

Watch News 3 at 11 Thursday night for more on how to protect yourself and what to do if you feel you’ve been victimized.