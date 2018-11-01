Woman saves father’s life after heart attack, thanks York County 911 dispatcher and deputy for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK Co., Va. - A woman saved her father's life after he nearly died from a heart attack.

Rebecca Hill is thanking Sara Mattingly, the York County dispatcher who stayed with her on the phone and talked her through CPR until help arrived, for helping her keep her father alive.

"911, what's your emergency?"

"My dad collapsed!" Hill said over the phone.

The call was made on September 6 after Hill told News 3 that she heard a loud bang and ran upstairs to the bedroom.

"When I found [my dad], he was blue and his eyes were starting to bulge out of his head," Hill said.

She recalls that the dispatcher told her, "Do you feel comfortable doing CPR? I can walk you through it; I can tell you exactly what to do, OK?"

Deputy Kalyn Hall arrived to the home with a Automated External Defibrillator (AED) minutes later. EMS crews showed up and took Jim Hill - who survived thanks to emergency crews' quick actions - to the hospital.

"I'm thrilled to be here; I'm thrilled to be alive," he said. "She [Rebecca] came and helped me; it was because of her that I'm here now."

Jim Hill said that his father died from a heart attack at 49 years old. He added that although he's never had concerning health issues, he believes everyone should pay attention to their health.

"We get so wrapped up in trying to make a living and do for our families in the short term, but the long term is really what matters," Jim Hill said.

Jim Hill said he's now eating a lot healthier and exercising more frequently.