Woman dead after Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – A woman is dead after a shooting in the 100 block of Friendly Drive Thursday afternoon.

Dispatch received a call for the shooting at 3:04 p.m. When crews arrived they found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene.

According to Hampton Police, this appears to be an isolated incident, not a random act of violence. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

