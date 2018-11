PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Two people were injured after their vehicle was submerged in water in the 3600 block of George Washington Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 3 p.m.

When Portsmouth Fire and EMS personnel arrived at the scene, the victims were already out of the vehicle. EMS took them to a local hospital for treatment of what is considered to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

There is no further information.

