Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Warm and windy today, tracking rain tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much warmer today, rain tomorrow… Temperatures will start in the 50s and 60s this morning, 10 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with slim rain chances. It will be windy today with southwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph.

It will be warm again tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s. We will see partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. It will still be windy with gusts to near 30 mph.

Rain chances will go up on Friday as the cold front moves in. We will see mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers and a stray thunderstorm possible. Rain will be scattered through the morning and midday but rain chances will increase by Friday evening. Highs will remain warm, in the mid to upper 70s. It will still be windy with south winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph.

Rain will linger into early Saturday morning but most of the weekend will be dry. Rain will move out by mid-morning and clouds will clear out through midday. Cooler air will move in behind the cold front, so we will only warm into the mid 60s on Saturday. Expect sunshine and low 60s on Sunday. Rain will return for early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%), Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 1st

1951 F1 Tornado: York Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

