#TrafficAlert. #NorfolkPD is investigating a crash @ Monticello Av & E. 26th St. A 79-yr-old was man taken to the hospital. Southbound Monticello Ave is closed between 27th and 26th St. Expect delays and detours in the area. pic.twitter.com/elIus8gLpF

