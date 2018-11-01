Re-purposing your leftover candy and Halloween decor on Coast Live

Posted 3:23 pm, November 1, 2018, by , Updated at 03:44PM, November 1, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Now that Halloween has come and gone, don’t pack up your jack-o-lanterns and left over candy just yet. Here to show us some ways to re-purpose your Halloween decor is local crafter Alexx Niblock.