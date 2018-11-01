Preventing pancreatic cancer, the 4th leading cause of cancer death

NORFOLK, Va. – November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the Eastern Virginia Medical School, by 2020 it is estimated to be the second leading cause of cancer death.

They said it’s an overlooked disease.

The pancreas is located behind the stomach. Its functions are to aid in digestion and to produce hormones that regulate blood sugar level.

Staff with EVMS said early cancer detection and treatment is often difficult, and the prognosis is very poor.

The school’s cancer research center is working to find ways to increase early detection rates and new ways to treat it.

They said Portsmouth and Suffolk are especially hard hit by the deadly cancer.

“Tobacco use is the most consistent risk factor for pancreatic cancer,” a release from the Centers for Disease Control stated. “About 20 percent of all pancreatic cancer cases are attributable to cigarette smoking.”

They also said men have a higher risk of developing the cancer compared to women, as well as African-Americans.

Right now, it’s the fourth-leading cause of cancer death in the United States.

The CDC said you might be able to reduce your risk of developing pancreatic cancer by avoiding smoking and tobacco products and maintaining a healthy body weight.