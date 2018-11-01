ODU men’s hoops knocks rust off in 84-53 exhibition win over Virginia Wesleyan

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - In the Monarchs one and only exhibition, the Old Dominion men’s basketball team downed Virginia Wesleyan by an 83-54 score on Thursday night at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

Ahmad Caver led the way with 28 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Caver went 3-5 from deep and 13-17 from the free-throw line on his way to a game-high in points.

ODU held a 33-26 lead at the half behind a half-high 12 points from Caver.

The Monarchs pulled away in the second half, outscoring the Marlins 50-28. For the game, ODU’s bench outscored Virginia Wesleyan’s 27-11.

Also in double figures for the Monarchs was B.J. Stith, who had 11 points and six rebounds. The Monarchs held a 15-7 advantage for assists for the contest.

Old Dominion will tipoff the 2018-19 regular season at home on Tuesday, Nov. 6 against Navy at 7:00 p.m. The game will stream live on C-USA TV.