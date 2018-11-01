News 3’s Kristen Crowley’s daughter dressed as Steve Harvey for Halloween – and he loved it

Steve Harvey knows a good Halloween costume when he sees one!

When News 3 This Morning Anchor Kristen Crowley posted that her daughter went to school dressed as the comedian and television personality, the news made its way to the man himself.

Harvey expressed his admiration for the young Crowley’s costume and shared Kristen’s post with his more than 9 million Facebook followers!

“Your daughter knows what’s going on, Kristen!” Harvey captioned the post, complete with a few “rolling on the floor laughing” emojis.

In the photo, Kristen’s daughter is holding a copy of Harvey’s book “Jump: Take the Leap of Faith to Achieve Your Life of Abundance.”

“Awe thank you sir!” Kristen replied after he shared her post. “My kiddos def love ya! Cheers! Keep up the great work!”

Acknowledging the uniqueness of the costume, Kristen described her daughter as “always march[ing] to the beat of her own drum.”

Great job on the costume!