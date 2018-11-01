Newport News holds Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Flame of Hope will be making it’s way to the Virginia Special Olympics Fall Championship games in Virginia Beach.

Law Enforcement Torch Run that will benefit Special Olympics Virginia will be running through Newport News on Thursday, November 1.

More than 50 law enforcement officers and personnel from the Newport News Police Department, Newport News Sheriff’s Office, and the Christopher Newport University Police Department, will be joining members of the community for the 3.5-mile torch run.

The run will begin with the opening ceremonies at Pomoco Stadium at 1 p.m. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, Newport News Sheriff Gabriel Morgan, and Christopher Newport University Police Chief Dan Woloszynowski will speak during the opening ceremony. The Christopher Newport Marching Band will also be there.

Runners will then leave Pomoco Stadium and begin the 3.5-mile run. Community members are invited and encouraged to cheer on the officers as they make their way through town.

Since the run began in 1981, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised more than 700 million dollars for Special Olympics. The run has grown to have a variety of events, including the polar plunge, tip-a-cop, and more.

This year, Newport News officials will be carrying the Flame of Hope to the Fall Championship Games being held in Virginia Beach November 3-4.

More than 1,000 Special Olympics athletes from across Virginia will compete during the Virginia Special Olympics Fall Championship games in bowling, bocce, golf, volleyball, roller skating, and soccer competitions.

The torch will be used to light the Flame of Hope during the Fall Championship Opening Ceremonies.