Monarchs have heightened hoops motivation as season arrives

NORFOLK, Va. - New season, new motivation. Thursday, the Old Dominion Monarchs will embark on their 2018-19 hoops campaign.

After 25 wins and missing the postseason in 2017-18, ODU is striving to get back to the big dance, but it will be a step by step process.

"They understand that we have a chance to be a really good basketball team," ODU head coach Jeff Jones said. "There are quite a few opportunity games."

Coach Jones is right, as the Monarchs will have a chance to upset 16th-ranked Syracuse on the road December 15th.

ODU's exhibition against Virginia Wesleyan is open to the public at the Ted Constant Center Thursday at 7:00 p.m.