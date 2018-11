ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – James Scott of Elizabeth City was reported missing from his home earlier this morning, has been found.

Authorities originally stated Scott, 84-years-old, 5’11 and roughly 126 pounds was last seen wearing khaki pants and a blue denim shirt. Scott was last seen on October 31, 2018 at approximately 9:00 p.m., and was reported missing earlier this morning.

Authorities did not say where Scott was found.

