Instead of tossing out your pumpkins, go green this Halloween

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach is encouraging the public to go green this Halloween.

Pumpkins can easily turn into nutrient rich compost for your garden by following the following steps:

Remove candles, other decorations and remaining seeds. If you don’t already have a compost pile, find a shady spot in the garden. Smash your pumpkin into smaller pieces that will compost faster. Loosely cover with carbon-rich compostable materials like leaves.

In a few weeks, you will have fresh compost in your garden that you can spread around your plants.

Instead of trashing your pumpkins, why not go green for Halloween and compost those spooky gourds or leave it for the squirrels. They love pumpkins too. More ideas here https://t.co/hGMdDKoXlL 🎃♻️ pic.twitter.com/3xpV6TTzTt — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) November 1, 2018

What are other ways to save your pumpkins? According to the National Wildlife Federation, you can do the following:

Make a squirrel or bird feeder.

Leave the seeds for the wildlife. Large birds and small animals will eat the seeds in your yard.

Cut the pumpkin into small pieces for backyard animals to snack on.

Plant pumpkin seeds.