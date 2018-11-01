Increased police presence expected at Granby High School after threat

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department and the Norfolk Public Schools security team are investigating after Granby High School received a threat of an incident set to take place Friday, November 2.

The school will see increased police presence Friday as a result.

Principal Lynnell Gibson contacted families Thursday night with this statement:

Good evening Granby High School Families: This is the principal, Mrs. Lynnell Gibson, and I am calling to inform you that the school administration has been made aware of rumors of a potentially threatening incident slated to occur on Friday, November 2. Please know that the police have been notified and will provide additional supports to the campus. These rumors are being taken seriously, and we are taking precautions to support the safety of our students and staff. Thanks so much for your time and continued support of Granby High School.

NPS and the NPD are closely monitoring the situation, according to the school.