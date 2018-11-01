Grocery shopping at ALDI just got a little easier

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – ALDI announced on Thursday that grocery delivery is now available throughout the Hampton Roads through Instacart.

Instacart delivery allows ALDI customers at the Norfolk, Portsmouth and Newport News locations to access fresh groceries, including organic produce, antibiotic-free meat and fresh seafood, in as little as one hour.

Customers can fill their virtual shopping carts on the Instacart website or by downloading the Instacart app.

First time Instacart customers in Hampton Roads can receive $10 off their first three ALDI orders of $35 or more with the code ALDIDELIVERY480.

ALDI has more than 1,800 stores across the country and. The grocer is in the works of an accelerated growth plan, where they will invest more than $5 billion to remodel and expand the store count to 2,500 by the end of 2022.

Click here to find your nearest location.