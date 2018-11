Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - November marks the one year anniversary of Good Feet Virginia in Newport News. To mark the occasion, Jonathan Cotten brought folks from one of their community partners, Renova, to talk about helping people with balance issues as well as pain in the feet, ankles, knees, hips and lower back.

Presented by

The Good Feet Store

12515 Jefferson Avenue

Newport News

Jefferson Marketplace at the intersection of Jefferson and Bland

(757) 249-7700

www.goodfeet.com/newportnews