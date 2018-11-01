Get inspiration from the 2018 Cova idea house

VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- The 2018 Coastal Virginia Magazine idea house is ready for it’s big reveal and ready to give you design ideas for your own home.

The 2018 Cova idea home located in Bay Colony Virginia Beach.

Touring won’t just help spark some inspiration for your own home but you will also help out a good cause. Self-guided tours and other events will benefit Daniel’s Grace Charitable Foundation. Open houses will run the first three weekends in November.

The 2018 house is the York Lane Cottage, built by Stephen Alexander homes & Neighborhoods. The house features 4,300 square feet of living space and is the most expensive home yet.