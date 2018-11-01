× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and possible storms to end your work week

After a gorgeous first day of November, we are tracking a wet end to the work week. An area of low pressure and a cold front will approach from the west. Clouds will continue to increase this evening. It will be a mild night with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

After the nice dry stretch, wet weather returns to end the work week. Rain chances will increase as the day progresses. Expect on and off showers through the day. A thunderstorm is not out of the question. It will be another warm day with highs in the mid 70s.

Rain will move out for the weekend. Just keeping a 30 percent chance for a lingering shower Saturday morning. The rest of the day is looking dry. It will be much cooler with highs in the low 60s. Clear to partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Expect nice and dry weather with highs in the low 60s.

A soggy stretch of weather ahead. Overcast skies with rain chances Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs in the mid 60s on Monday and low 70s on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. A few showers possible (30%). Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms (70%). Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 15-25mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers and possible storms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 10-15, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.