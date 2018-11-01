× First Warning Forecast: Rain And Storms Moving In

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are even warmer than yesterday with temperatures already in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon, with some spots possibly breaking into the 80s. Cloud cover will slowly build in throughout the day leaving us partly cloudy. There is a slight chance of a pop up shower at 20%. We will continue to be breezy with wind from the south at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph at times.

Rain chances will go up on Friday as the cold front moves in. We will see mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers and a stray thunderstorm possible. Rain will be scattered through the morning and midday but rain chances will increase by Friday evening. Highs will remain warm, in the mid to upper 70s. It will still be windy with south winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph.

Rain will linger into early Saturday morning but most of the weekend will be dry. Rain will move out by mid-morning and clouds will clear out through midday. Cooler air will move in behind the cold front, so we will only warm into the mid 60s on Saturday. Expect sunshine and low 60s on Sunday. Rain will return for early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%), Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

November 1st

1951 F1 Tornado: York Co

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems

