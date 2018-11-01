Elizabeth City Police investigating shooting that left one man dead

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – One man is dead after an early-morning shooting in Elizabeth City.

At approximately 6:02 a.m. Friday, officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the 200 block of Roanoke Avenue in reference to someone with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Upon arriving, crews took 34-year-old Rocky Lee Bailey Jr. to Sentara Albemarle Hospital, where he was then flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Bailey was pronounced dead a short time later.

This case is still under investigation by the Elizabeth City Police Department. Anyone with information in this case is asked to take action and call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.