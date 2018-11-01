Bishop Sullivan hosts Canadian prep school in 757 Showdown regular season finale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Senior Night will also serve as international night at Finch Field tomorrow for Bishop Sullivan.

The Crusaders will be hosting a team not from the 757 for our Hercules Fence 757 Showdown, but up North. Way up North.

Football North, hailing from Ontario, Canada will go head-to-head with the Crusaders Friday night. They are the second of three Canadian teams Bishop Sullivan will play this season.

"You know, it kind of opens their eyes up to how big football is becoming nationally," said Bishop Sullivan head coach Chris Scott.

"With some NFL teams going over and playing in London, and what they're trying to build up in Canada, in regards to progressing our sport."

For the players, it's a chance to see a different brand of football than the one they're used to facing every week here in Hampton Roads.

"You don't get to play just in this area [at the next level]," said defensive lineman Adarious Jones, a Texas A&M commit. "At the next level, you're going to play people from a lot of fifferent countries so it's just preparing us for that."

