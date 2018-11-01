Active duty military and veterans to be honored throughout November in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Veterans day is coming up and the City of Norfolk wants to say thank you to active duty military, veterans and their families.

Throughout November, active duty military and veterans can enjoy special events, at discounted prices in the area.

Nauticus Maritime Center: $5 admission for active duty and veterans November 3–12.

Virginia Zoo: $5 admission for active duty and veterans November 10–18.

Norfolk Botanical Garden: Free admission for every 10th military ID, November 9 opening night of Million Bulb Walk only

On Monday, October 11 at 2:00 p.m., join the community for the annual Veterans Day ceremony at the MacArthur Memorial.The event is free and open to the public.

The annual ceremony honors veterans from World War II through present day. Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander will be opening the ceremony and COL Peter Underwood, Retired from USMC, will serve as keynote speaker.

After the ceremony, a wreath laying will take place in the Memorial Rotunda.

These local organizations will honor our military with flag placing and raising ceremonies at the following locations:

Flag placing ceremony – November 10, 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery (Cub Scouts Pack 382)

Flag placing and raising ceremony – November 11, 10:30 a.m. at West Point Cemetery (Boy Scouts Troops 180 and 628, Cub Scout Packs 180 and 376)

Flag raising and placing ceremony – November 12, 11:00 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery (29th Infantry, Girls & Boy Scouts – Ocean View Outpost 3160)

There will also be a Canadian, British, Scottish memorial service by the British Royal Navy – NATO on November 11 at 10:45 a.m., located at Forest Lawn Cemetery-Seaman’s Lot – East Lawn.

