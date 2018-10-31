× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A sunny and warmer Halloween

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cool morning but warmer afternoon… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning. We will see mostly sunny skies again today with temperatures warming into the low 70s. Winds will pick up this afternoon, southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Expect temperatures in the 60s, clear skies, and breezy conditions during Trick-or-Treat times.

We will warm into the upper 70s on Thursday, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect sunshine tomorrow morning with clouds building in through the afternoon as a cold front moves our way. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry on Thursday. It will still be windy tomorrow with southwest winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to 25 mph.

Rain chances will go up on Friday as the cold front moves through. We will see mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers and a stray thunderstorm possible. Highs will remain in the 70s on Friday. Rain should move out in time for the weekend as temperatures cool back into the low and mid 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Clear Skies, Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 31st

1887 Hurricane: Wind Cape Henry 78 mph, several marine disasters

Tropical Update

Hurricane Oscar on the east side of Bermuda. Oscar is centered about 660 miles ENE of Bermuda and moving NE at 22 mph. A faster NNE to NE motion is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Oscar is expected to become an extratropical low over the north-central Atlantic Ocean by tonight. Although gradual weakening is expected during the next several days, Oscar is expected to remain a powerful post-tropical cyclone over the north-central and northeastern Atlantic Ocean into the weekend.

5:00 AM AST Wed Oct 31

Location: 34.1°N 53.6°W

Moving: NE at 22 mph

Min pressure: 982 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

