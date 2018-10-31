Video shows students assaulting assistant principal during ‘brawl’ at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST LOUIS, Mo. - A vice principal at a school in St. Louis was assaulted and two students were charged following a brawl at Oakville High School, according to KTVI.

Authorities said the brawl started in the school cafeteria when a staff member attempted to break up a fight involving three students.

During the altercation, two students tackled the assistant principal to the ground and apparently kicked him, according to the report.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old student were taken into custody, according to KTVI.

In a letter to parents, district officials offered an update on the administrators and teachers involved, and said they are still investigating the incident: