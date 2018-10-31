TCC receives fourth grant towards trucking career training program

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Tidewater Community College announced Wednesday that it will use a fourth federal grant to train military veterans and their spouses for immediate employment while addressing a growing need in the economy.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) awarded TCC a $97,336 grant, which will be administered by the college’s Center for Military and Veterans Education (CMVE). With matching funds from USAA Foundation, Bank of America and LogistX Games, the total amount comes to $114,512.

TCC is one of 13 technical and community colleges that received funds from the $2.3 million FMCSA grant program.

FMCSA’s program aims to expand the number of the nation’s truck drivers by assisting active-duty military, veterans, National Guard members, reservists, Department of Homeland Security members and spouses of all those groups in obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License.

TCC’s 16-week Career Studies Certificate in Trucking is offered at the Center for Workforce Solutions in northern Suffolk. Day and evening classes are available.

More than 150 military-related students have received training through the program.

“Several graduates have even purchased trucks to start businesses of their own,” said Batanya Gipson, interim director of the CMVE. “We are proud that TCC continues to help veterans and their families find career stability while serving the economic needs of the community and the region.”

Industry sources point to an aging workforce, high turnover and increasing freight demand as major reasons behind the massive truck driver shortage.