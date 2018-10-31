‘Skins scoop: Adrian Peterson named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – More accolades for A.D.

After a season-high 149 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in a win against the Giants, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.

The honor is Peterson’s first of the 2018 season, and the ninth in his career. Peterson also tied his season-high in carries with 26 against the Giants.

Peterson joins John Riggins (Week 7; 1984), George Rogers (Week 16; 1985), Terry Allen (Week 5; 1995), Stephen Davis (Week 11; 1999), Clinton Portis (Week 16; 2007 and Week 5; 2008) and Alfred Morris (Week 17; 2012) as the only running backs in team history to earn NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards since the honor’s inception in 1984.

Peterson’s tallied one rushing touchdown and one receiving score in the same game for the first time since his Vikings days in 2013.

On the season, Peterson has 587 rushing yards on 127 carries and four touchdowns.

With Peterson’s selection this week, Redskins players have been named NFC Player of the Week on 93 occasions (including 41 Offensive Player of the Week awards) since the NFL started awarding weekly honors in 1984.