See Hampton Roads food challenges up close and personal

HAMPTON ROADS – To kick of November, a month many look forward to for food, News 3 is taking on the many Hampton Roads food challenges.

Will our competitors be victorious or will they prove they aren’t hungry enough for Hampton Roads?

The week-long tour will start at Charlie’s American Café off Granby in Norfolk. The challenge is to eat a massive 12 egg omelet with sausage, bacon, peppers, onions and cheese. Partnered with eight large pancakes.

This is a one person challenge, you have an hour to eat the entire meal and cannot leave the table once the time starts. If you eat the entire breakfast you get a t-shirt, if you lose you have to pay for the meal.

Next we head to the Dirty Buffalo for the “Dirty” challenge with a gigantic mix of food.

The dirty challenge is a one person challenge. Contestants will eat two burgers, two hot dogs, chicken tenders with sauce, mac and cheese and finished off with pulled pork. The dirty challenge is only offered one time a year.

We will close out the week with a Brothers Pizza challenge and the Jack Browns Fried Oreo challenge.

Stay tuned for more on these challenges and to see if our competitors can be successful….or just sick.