Registered sex offenders in Virginia Beach required to check into courthouse during Halloween

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office will require registered sex offenders to check in at the Virginia Beach Courthouse during trick-or-treat hours this Halloween.

“As part of our mission to keep the community safe, we are supporting Virginia Beach Probation and Parole this evening as they account for the registered sex offenders in our area,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Facebook. “The goal is to ensure a safe Halloween for everyone.”

Trick-or-treat hours in Virginia Beach begin at dusk and end at 8 p.m.

Virginia Beach is not the only city to take measures to keep sex offenders from encountering trick-or-treaters. Grovetown, Georgia will keep 25 to 30 paroled sex offenders at its city hall, and Jackson, Georgia’s sheriff’s office placed “WARNING! NO TRICK-OR-TREAT AT THIS ADDRESS!!” signs in front of the houses of sex offenders.