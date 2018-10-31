Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney seeks indictment in 2017 officer-involved shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it will seek an indictment in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in October 2017.

After completing its investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Deontrace Lamont Ward, which occurred on October 29, 2017, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office plans to seek an indictment at Thursday’s regular grand jury.

Ward, who was shot by an officer during an attempted burglary in the 1100 block of Tatem Avenue, pleaded guilty to armed statutory burglary in June. He was sentenced to 12 years with six of those years suspended.