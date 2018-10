Norfolk, Va. – One man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after he received burn injuries during a fire in the 8000 block of Meadow Creek Rd. in Norfolk.

According to officials, the fire that displaced three people total, happened in the around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is not known and officials say they are still investigating what caused it.

