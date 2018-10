NORFOLK, Va. – Flu season is here and it is important to make sure your family is protected.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health is offering a free, walk-up clinic for seasonal flu shots on Wednesday, October 31.

The shots will be available for anyone age three and up, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Military Circle Mall, in the former Macy’s parking lot.