Norfolk home transforms into haunted house to bring community together

NORFOLK, Va. – This Halloween night, Old Ocean View Road in the Bayview section of Norfolk will look more like a scene from a scary movie than a neighborhood.

Pamela Wells is a lifelong neighbor, but for the last 15 years she has spent her October transforming her home into a haunted house.

“Real Halloween spirit – you don’t get much of that anymore now a days,” explained Wells. “I decided to do a little bit every year, and then it got a little bigger.”

Her decorations are now so big they stop traffic.

“People come and stop. I have music going every night. We do it all month long, but the big night is Halloween night,” she said.

It takes days for Wells to put up her skeletons, spooky window displays and a makeshift graveyard, but for her, the work is worth it.

“I just really love it,” says Wells. “It’s something to do for the community. I love it.”

Not only do her decorations bring community spirit back to her neighborhood, they also give families a safe place to celebrate.

“That’s very important to me: kids having a safe place to go. The kids know, the community knows – you can bring them here and they will get their tricks and treats and a little fun,” Wells said.

Wells lives at 8410 Old Ocean View Road. Her Halloween decorations, along with some added surprises, will stay up until tonight. Then she will begin preparing to decorate her home for the next holiday season.