Norfolk fire started by unattended cooking displaces 3 people

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Fire Department officials are saying that a fire that happened Tuesday evening started when someone was not paying attention to something they were cooking.

According to officials, the fire was in the 700 block of Marvin Drive at a two-story apartment building and the call for the fire came into dispatch around 9 p.m.

The fire, which reportedly started on the second floor of the building, was visible when fire crews arrived on scene.

Officials say that one of the three people displaced lived on the 1st floor of the building, but that water damage displaced them. the other two people were displaced because of fire damage.

No one was hurt in this fire.