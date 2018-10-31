News 3 tackles credit card questions ahead of the holiday season

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – As we celebrate Halloween Wednesday, It won’t be long before you are already looking to the next holiday. That means spending and holiday shopping

News 3’s Brheanna Berry talks about the do’s and don’ts of using a credit card for your shopping.

It’s right around the corner and as we head into November-those big sales can make spending more appealing than your budget limits especially when you can use credit.

You might notice you are receiving a lot more credit card offers in the mail over the next few weeks. The reason for this? It’s peak season for credit card sign-ups, leading up to Thanksgiving for the huge Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

According to Card-Rates’s editor and chief, Ashley Dull, this is the time to be extra careful with your spending, so that you don’t hurt your credit score.

“In terms of protecting your credit score I think the number one thing that you can do is use account credit activity alert. Set up those notifications that alert you each time a purchase is made with your account this will really help you stay on budget and avoid fraudulent charges,” said Dull.

Cash back, points, and miles can add up quickly with big holiday purchases; choose the best card for each purchase to maximize rewards.

Major retailers use enticing holiday promotions to get you to sign up for their credit cards with high interest rates.

Don`t max out your cards.

Your utilization ratio -what you owe over available credit is a big part of your credit score, so avoid carrying high balances relative to credit limits.

Don’t use more than a couple of credit cards. Spreading out purchases among several cards can make juggling and paying off balances harder to manage.