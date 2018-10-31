Music news with DJ Fountz at 103 Jamz on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - DJ Fountz from 103 Jamz (103jamz.com) has the latest music news including Cardi B and Nicki Minaj back on social media, 50 Cent is feuding online again, and Pharrell faces off against a politician.