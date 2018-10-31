Law enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads enjoy Halloween

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s their duty to ensure citizens have a safe Halloween and get more treats than tricks, but who says law enforcement officials can’t get in on the fun, too?

Law enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads celebrated the holiday with trick-or-treaters and their families.

Happy Halloween from K9 Officer Keith Hicks and his family! #tweetsonpatrol pic.twitter.com/68K5mT2nZo — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 31, 2018

K9 Officer Keith Hicks’ son has a mini K9 wagon with fully working police lights for his wheelchair. #tweetsonpatrol pic.twitter.com/KJjTlPoyix — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) October 31, 2018

Portsmouth Police Officers Breeding, Hill, Jackson and Tanner were at Central Baptist Church this evening helping out with their annual Trunk-or-Treat event. The officers spent time hanging out with the kids and even found a box of doughnuts. #ppdstrong pic.twitter.com/l1pvz4PZCh — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) November 1, 2018

After eating all the candy kids will have collected by the end of the night, many may have to floss the next morning, but who’d have thought a York-Poquoson deputy would get into a floss battle with a trick-or-treater!?

From all of us at News 3, we hope you had a Happy Halloween!