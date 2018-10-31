Law enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads enjoy Halloween

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – It’s their duty to ensure citizens have a safe Halloween and get more treats than tricks, but who says law enforcement officials can’t get in on the fun, too?
Law enforcement agencies across Hampton Roads celebrated the holiday with trick-or-treaters and their families.
After eating all the candy kids will have collected by the end of the night, many may have to floss the next morning, but who’d have thought a York-Poquoson deputy would get into a floss battle with a trick-or-treater!?
From all of us at News 3, we hope you had a Happy Halloween!