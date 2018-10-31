Kill Devil Hills man charged after break-in at Jersey Mike’s store

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. – Police in Southern Shores charged an 18-year-old Kill Devil Hills man with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and misdemeanor damage to property after a weekend break-in at a Southern Shores sub shop, according to the Outer Banks Voice.

At approximately 1:53 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Jersey Mike’s store at the Marketplace, located in the 5500 block of North Croatan Highway.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the front door had been smashed in, and while searching the area officers spotted a vehicle leaving the scene. According to the Voice, they asked officers from the Kitty Hawk Police Department for assistance in stopping the vehicle.

Two people were inside the vehicle when it was pulled over. Vashon James II was charged with three counts, and the second person has not yet been identified.