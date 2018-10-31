Hampton man arrested for selling illegal drugs, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police arrested a man who was reportedly selling illegal drugs Tuesday morning.

According to officials, surveillance was established in the vicinity of 79th Street and Jefferson Avenue, where a man arrived at a business parking lot with a suspected supply of drugs.

Officers approached the vehicle and the driver, 26-year-old Javon Carroll, fled the vehicle.

Carroll ran across Jefferson Avenue and was seen tossing an object into a sewer drain.

Police later searched the drain where they found two bags of suspected heroine. Carroll’s vehicle was also searched, where police found contraband in pill form.

Officials say the suspect is facing multiple charges, including two counts of possession with intent to sell scheduled drugs.